Abused women, children can get help in Walterboro because of Beaufort Co. nonprofit

A Beaufort County-based nonprofit recently opened a satellite office in Walterboro to help more women and children in a county with one of the highest rates of child abuse cases in South Carolina.

Hopeful Horizons, a children’s advocacy, domestic violence and rape crisis center with offices in Beaufort and Bluffton, serves Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. The organization assists survivors with information, advocacy, therapy and other critical services. It also conducts forensic interviews in cases where child abuse or neglect have been reported by law enforcement or the Department of Social Services.

The new office was made possible by the Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina’s first catalyst grant to support nonprofits’ efforts to address community-wide issues. The $750,000 grant was awarded to Hopeful Horizons in February 2020 and will be dispersed over five years.

Hopeful Horizons CEO Kristin Dubrowski said she’s dreamed of opening an office in Colleton County since she worked with CoDA and domestic violence survivors in a small office there in 2004.

“I’m thrilled to see this dream come to life,” she said. “We are grateful to the Coastal Community Foundation and the community for making it possible to expand our services for abuse victims living in and around Colleton County.”

Colleton County had the highest rate of child abuse/neglect cases in South Carolina in 2017. It also had the highest teen death rates in the state, and a high percentage of children living in poverty, the nonprofit said. The county also has had the third highest sexual assault rate in South Carolina and among the highest rates of domestic violence per capita.

Before the opening of the satellite office, Hopeful Horizons therapists traveled weekly to Walterboro to visit victims of child abuse and domestic violence, and for some services the victims were required to travel to Beaufort County.

“The Catalyst Grant was created to support nonprofits’ bold, ambitious ideas that address community needs in the Southern Lowcountry region,” said Veronica Hemmingway, Southern Lowcountry director of The Coastal Community Foundation. “We are excited to see Hopeful Horizon’s new Walterboro office opening, giving the organization the opportunity to support victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault in Colleton County.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopeful Horizons has limited its in-person services, but has worked to provide other services remotely. Hopeful Horizons is nationally accredited; all its services are free.

To access any Hopeful Horizons services in person or remotely, call the 24/7 support line at 843-770-1070 or 800-868-2632.