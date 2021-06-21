King tides are back this week. Here’s what to expect on Hilton Head’s beaches

Get ready for a week of unusually high tides on Hilton Head Island.

King tides will bring the potential for large waves and flooding in low-lying coastal areas between Tuesday and Friday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That means thousands of island visitors might have a little less room to enjoy the beach this week.

King tides are the highest seasonal tides each year, but their effects can vary considerably, according to DHEC.

Some are hardly noticed, while others cause coastal erosion and flooding, particularly when they coincide with rain storms or a hurricane.

Hilton Head’s tide range is six to nine feet on an average day. That range can be up to 10 feet during king tides.

This week’s high tides on Hilton Head are:

Tuesday: 7:10 a.m. and 7:51 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:09 a.m. and 8:47 p.m.

Thursday: 9:07 a.m. and 9:41 p.m.

Friday: 10:03 a.m. and 10:35 p.m.

Saturday: 10:59 a.m. and 11:27 p.m.

King tides are expected again from:

July 22-24

Oct. 7-10

Nov. 4-8

Dec. 3-7

What’s the forecast?

The middle of the week looks rainy, with storms expected during the king tides.

Tuesday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m., with a high near 83.

Wednesday: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high of about 82.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 8 a.m. and a high near 82.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 84 and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 85 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.