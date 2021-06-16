Untamed Lowcountry

It’s World Sea Turtle day! Here’s how many nests are on Hilton Head’s beaches

June 16 is World Sea Turtle Day!

Sea turtle nesting season began May 1 on Hilton Head, and the island currently has 113 Loggerhead sea turtle nests.

The eggs in the nests will begin to hatch in the next several weeks, and tiny hatchlings will traverse the sand toward the ocean to begin their lives at sea.

All the nests on Hilton Head were laid by loggerhead sea turtles, according to the state’s nest tracking program.

The holiday comes as the Turtle Trackers, the volunteers who ensure the beach is free of obstacles to sea turtles, are speaking out against trash and personal property left on the beaches.

On Tuesday, Town Manager Marc Orlando told the Town Council that 6,000 chairs were removed from the beach by town staff and contracted agencies.

The town hired nine “beach ambassadors” for the summer to help share information about parking and wildlife protection.

Sea turtle nests and rules on Hilton Head

This year’s nest count so far has been steady but markedly lower than 2019’s record-breaking numbers.

With 113 nests so far, the island has less than half the 250 nests that were laid by June 17, 2019. At this time last year, there were 126 turtle nests on the island.

Sea turtle nesting typically surges in two-year cycles, so the lower nest count isn’t indicative of a major issue or permanent decline in nests.

This summer marks the second year of beach ordinances designed to protect the nesting and hatching animals.

Town rules adopted in 2019 and 2020 shield lighting, prohibit beach tents left overnight and ban big holes in the sand that can trap tiny turtles.

For a refresher on those rules, visit the town webpage on sea turtles.

kemps copy.jpg
A baby Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, the world’s rarest sea turtle species, hatched and made its way to the ocean June 27. The Kemp’s Ridley nest was the first on Hilton Head of the 2019 season. Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island Special to The Island Packet

Sea turtle season reminders

Here’s how to be courteous to sea turtles, according to SCDNR:

