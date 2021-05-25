Surf’s up! King tides return to Hilton Head beaches for Memorial Day week. What to know

Surf’s up... literally!

King tides will bring large waves and the potential for flooding to Hilton Head Island leading into Memorial Day weekend.

The king tide, also known as perigean spring tide, will last until Friday, according to the tide schedule from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Coastal South Carolina’s highest tide is expected Tuesday through Thursday.

As thousands flock to the beach this weekend for the unofficial start of summer, Hilton Head’s tides will determine how much beach they have to enjoy.

Last year on Memorial Day, the newly opened beaches were more like slivers of sand packed with thousands of people due to the mid-afternoon high tides.

This year, Hilton Head’s Memorial Day week high tides will be as follows:

Tuesday: 8:26 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:20 a.m. and 9:53 p.m.

Thursday: 10:15 a.m. and 10:46 p.m.

Friday: 11:10 a.m. and 11:40 p.m.

Saturday: 12:06 p.m.

Sunday: 12:35 a.m. and 1:04 p.m.

Monday: 1:31 a.m. and 2:07 p.m.

On a normal day, Hilton Head’s tide range is six to nine feet. During king tides, the range can be up to 10 feet.

What is a king tide?

The term “king tide” is a non-scientific term used to describe the highest seasonal tides that occur each year, according to DHEC.

The effect of individual king tides can vary greatly.

In some cases, they may barely even be noticed. In other cases, a king tide may cause coastal erosion, flooding of low-lying areas and disruption to normal daily routines.

This is particularly true when a king tide event coincides with significant rain or a hurricane because drainage is slowed.

King tides are expected again the following dates in 2021:

June 22-25

July 22-24

Oct. 7-10

Nov. 4-8

Dec. 3-7

A sunrise on Hilton Head Island’s Folly Field Beach in May 2020. Lana Ferguson Staff Photo

Memorial Day weekend forecast: Hilton Head

Despite the dramatic tides, the forecast for the weekend is looking good on the island.

Here’s what’s predicted for Memorial Day weekend:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.