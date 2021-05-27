Visiting Hilton Head’s beaches on Memorial Day weekend? Everything you need to know

Memorial Day weekend is nearly here!

The federal holiday honors and mourns the military personnel who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It’s a time when families spend quality time together and hope for good weather.

Whether you’re heading to the backyard to grill, to the beach to catch some waves, or working all weekend, we have the weather and tide forecasts for the Hilton Head Island area.

Here are the essentials for the holiday weekend:

Beach parking on Hilton Head

There are places to park for free to access Hilton Head’s Beaches!

Here are the free parking lots:

Coligny Beach Parking lot: Located off Pope Avenue

Burkes Beach parking is free at Chaplin Community Park (located at 11 Cast Net Drive)

Historical Mitchelville Freedom Park: Located at the end of Beach City Road

Fish Haul Beach Park: Off Beach City Road

Here are the lots where you must pay the meter to park:

Alder Lane: Off South Forest Beach Drive (23 spots)

Driessen Beach Park: At the end of Bradley Beach Road (207 spots)

Folly Field Beach Park: Off Folly Field Road (54 spots)

Islanders Beach Park: Off Folly Field Road (Mostly reserved for beach pass holding residents)

Vehicles that are illegally parked in unmarked spaces or along private roads will be towed by the town.

Beach rules to know

Fill in holes and knock down sandcastles: Hilton Head beach ordinances require that sandcastles and holes be filled in and the beach returned to its natural state 30 minutes prior to sunset. Don’t touch wildlife: If you see a nesting sea turtle, dead jellyfish or other animal on the beach, don’t touch it! It could be illegal to do so if the animal is protected marine wildlife, and dead animals can spread disease. Stay out of the dunes: Sand dunes exist to maintain the beach. You can help by not walking on or in among them. Listen to lifeguards: If a Shore Beach Service lifeguard blows their whistle, follow their instructions and get out of the water. Folly Field Beach was cleared May 17 for a shark sighted near the shore.

Hilton Head tides

King tides will bring large waves and the potential for flooding to Hilton Head leading into Memorial Day weekend.

The king tide, also known as perigean spring tide, will last until Friday, according to the tide schedule from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Coastal South Carolina’s highest tides are expected through Thursday.

Last year on Memorial Day, the newly opened beaches were more like slivers of sand packed with thousands of people due to the mid-afternoon high tides.

This year, Hilton Head’s Memorial Day week high tides will be as follows:

Thursday: 10:15 a.m. and 10:46 p.m.

Friday: 11:10 a.m. and 11:40 p.m.

Saturday: 12:06 p.m.

Sunday: 12:35 a.m. and 1:04 p.m.

Monday: 1:31 a.m. and 2:07 p.m.

On a normal day, Hilton Head’s tide range is six to nine feet. During king tides, the range can be up to 10 feet.

Hilton Head Memorial Day weekend weather

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 16 mph.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Source: NWS Charleston