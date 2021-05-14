Local

Heads up, Sea Pines! Gregg Russell’s free summer concerts to return to the Liberty Oak

Hilton Head Island’s Harbour Town will once again ring out with music and joy starting May 28.

Beloved Hilton Head singer Gregg Russell announced Thursday he’d resume his free concerts under the Liberty Oak this summer, bringing back a long tradition that was put on hold in 2020 for COVID-19.

To protect the health of concertgoers and staff, seating will be will spread out, and attendees are encouraged to wear face masks, according to the Sea Pines Resort.

Guests will be invited to bring their own chairs and sit on the lawn next to the bench seating under the Liberty Oak.

In keeping with concert tradition, children will be permitted to sit on stage and make signs for the concert. Microphones will be cleaned and the foam wind screens replaced after each use, according to The Sea Pines Resort.

The concerts, which will start at 8 p.m., will be held every weeknight from June 2 through Aug. 20, in addition to the following special dates:

