Is Hilton Head’s mask mandate still on after governor’s order? Here’s what to know

The government can no longer require Hilton Head Island residents and visitors to wear face masks.

Although town leaders voted to allow the mask mandate to expire on May 16, an executive order passed Tuesday by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster prohibited local governments from enforcing a mask mandate.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available and case numbers dropping, I will not allow local governments to use the state of emergency declaration as a reason for implementing or maintaining mask mandates,” McMaster said.

Individual businesses can still require patrons to wear masks. Many larger corporations like Kroger, Target and Walmart, are still requiring customers to wear a mask in all stores.

Businesses on Hilton Head have started to post signs that masks are optional inside their establishments.

“A sign of change,” Hilton Head restaurant Fat Baby’s Pizza and Subs posted on Facebook.

Hilton Head leaders said they encourage residents and visitors to use “common sense” when it comes to wearing masks.

“We want to thank our residents, businesses and visitors for complying with our mask mandate and other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community. All of the measures we have taken were in the best interests of our residents,” said Mayor John McCann in a news release. “Now, we’re simply encouraging people to continue being safe and to consider getting a vaccine if they haven’t done so already.”

McMaster echoed that message.

“Everybody knows what we need to do to stay safe — including wearing a mask if you’re at risk of exposing others — but we must move past the time of governments dictating when and where South Carolinians are required to wear a mask,” he said.