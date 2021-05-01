Still looking for a gift for mom? Burnt Church Distillery to host craft fair Sunday

Last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers, fear not: you still have time to find her a unique Lowcountry gift.

Lowcountry Made, an online community that seeks to support local artists and entrepreneurs through craft fairs and online promotion, is hosting a Mother’s Day-themed artisan market at Burnt Church Distillery in Bluffton from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

The outdoor event will feature local makers, food trucks and live entertainment. This weekend’s vendors include Bluffton Candles, Cottonwood Soap Company, Preservation Tree Art, Benjamin’s Southern Fried Pies and Palmetto Pops.

Lowcountry Made’s artisan markets are held at Burnt Church Distillery from 1 to 5 p.m. each second Sunday through the end of the year (with the exception of May 9 and Oct. 10). And starting May 15, they will also be held at Martin Family Park in Bluffton from 12 to 5 p.m. on select Saturdays each month.

More information can be found on Facebook.

The distillery, at 120 Bluffton Road, is closed on Sunday.