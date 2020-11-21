Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Bring on the oysters! Hilton Head’s Broad Creek water safe for shellfish harvesting

Parts of Hilton Head Island’s Broad Creek are open for shellfish harvesting, according to a news release from the town earlier this week.

The announcement came after S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control monitored the water recently and deemed the water quality “good for shellfish harvesting,” the release said. DHEC routinely monitors water quality at locations throughout the state to ensure the harvested shellfish meet state and federal health and environmental requirements.

Harvesting is not allowed in the creek’s marinas, and commercial harvesting from Station 20-18 to 20-25 are still temporarily restricted.

“Since 1998 Broad Creek has seen most of its water quality listing improve from restricted to approved for shellfish harvesting,” Brian Eber, storm water quality administrator for the town, said. “This is generally a sign of very good water quality.”

The season to harvest wild shellfish, including clams, oysters, and other molluscan bivalves, opened Oct. 1.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Sun City-Hilton Head. She first joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime and breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was the editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service