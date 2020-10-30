Sewage leak near Old Town Bluffton contaminates May River. Here’s what we know

A 105,000-gallon sewage leak near Old Town Bluffton has contaminated the May River, according to the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority.

The agency issued a swim and shellfish advisory this week after the leak on Monday. These advisories mean you should not swim in or harvest shellfish until the river is deemed safe.

Signs informing visitors of the advisories were installed on Wednesday.

The leak happened near Drayson Circle behind the Bluffton library. A sanitary sewer manhole overflowed with wastewater and traveled down a drainage ditch to the May River.

That overflow happened because of a nearby mainline blockage, according to a news release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Don Murphy, who lives on Drayson Circle, said he and his neighbors started smelling sewage on Saturday evening. He investigated the following day and found the overflow.

He said he called BJWSA on Monday, and staff started to address the issue on Tuesday.

Murphy said he’s worried about all that time in between, when the water was being contaminated. His friends in Heyward Cove, where the stormwater drainage ditch empties into the May River, started making calls this week after they smelled sewage.

“I do a lot of fishing and have a lot of friends who do fishing, shrimping, crabbing. ... It affects a lot of people,” he said. “There’s a lot of seafood that’s eaten out of these creeks.”