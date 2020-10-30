Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Public Safety

Sewage leak near Old Town Bluffton contaminates May River. Here’s what we know

A 105,000-gallon sewage leak near Old Town Bluffton has contaminated the May River, according to the Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority.

The agency issued a swim and shellfish advisory this week after the leak on Monday. These advisories mean you should not swim in or harvest shellfish until the river is deemed safe.

Signs informing visitors of the advisories were installed on Wednesday.

The leak happened near Drayson Circle behind the Bluffton library. A sanitary sewer manhole overflowed with wastewater and traveled down a drainage ditch to the May River.

That overflow happened because of a nearby mainline blockage, according to a news release.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Don Murphy, who lives on Drayson Circle, said he and his neighbors started smelling sewage on Saturday evening. He investigated the following day and found the overflow.

He said he called BJWSA on Monday, and staff started to address the issue on Tuesday.

Murphy said he’s worried about all that time in between, when the water was being contaminated. His friends in Heyward Cove, where the stormwater drainage ditch empties into the May River, started making calls this week after they smelled sewage.

“I do a lot of fishing and have a lot of friends who do fishing, shrimping, crabbing. ... It affects a lot of people,” he said. “There’s a lot of seafood that’s eaten out of these creeks.”

Profile Image of Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and swiftly joined The Island Packet newsroom in 2018. Before moving to the Lowcountry, she worked as an interviewer and translator at a nonprofit in Barcelona and at NPR member stations WUWM in Wisconsin and KBIA in Missouri. At The Island Packet, Katherine covers Hilton Head Island’s environment, social issues, beaches, development, government and the all-important Loggerhead Sea Turtle. She has earned South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting, government beat reporting, growth and development reporting and food writing.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service