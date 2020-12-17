Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Who gets Hilton Head’s extra tourism taxes from 2020? Not the town or the chamber

Even though the coronavirus caused Hilton Head Island tourism to go “off a cliff” in the spring, the Accommodations Tax grant process had a surplus of money paid by tourists who visited the island this year.

But the Town of Hilton Head Island and the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce won’t get to enjoy the extra.

In November, the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee set its recommendations for allocating the tax money, including awarding more than $250,000 in surplus to the town and the chamber.

On Tuesday, the Town Council decided to yank the surplus funding from the town and chamber and put it in a reserve account to be used by organizations that apply later this fiscal year.

That knocks the A-TAX grant award for the town down from $1,126,994 to $1 million, and the grant award for the chamber down from $476,994 to $350,000 to market the island to tourists.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A-TAX is dubbed the “tourist tax” because it’s charged for any hotel room rental on the island, so the majority of the $4.37 million comes from visitors. Nine organizations, mostly events, didn’t apply for 2021 grants due to cancellations.

COVID19_TourismBeachdm02.jpg
A beachgoer asks a Shore Beach Service lifeguard about a rental on Saturday, June 27, 2020 on the beach of Hilton Head Island. Lifeguards must wear a face covering while on the beach and they maintain social distancing by marking off their lifeguard stands with a boundary rope. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Under state law, 30% of all A-TAX revenue must go to the town’s Designated Marketing Organization, a contract Hilton Head leaders voted to award to the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce again this year after two years of criticism over the chamber’s lack of accountability to the local governments that give it taxes.

Organizations must prove they serve and attract tourists to apply for an A-TAX grant.

Where the money will go

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

The committee voted to award full funding to these organizations, based on the applications’ requests:

IMG-3985.JPG
Concours d’Elegance on Hilton Head Island featured four vehicles from the National Historic Vehicle Register in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020. Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

Surplus in 2020

Since a handful of organizations did not apply this year, the committee was able to fully fund many more organizations’ requests than in years past. A-TAX allocation discussions are typically full of difficult choices, committee chair Dru Brown said in November.

With Tuesday’s council decision, over $380,000 will be kept in the A-TAX fund reserve for applicants to apply for later in the year.

Brown said this could be useful if a postponed event needs more money.

Last year, the chamber asked for $635,000 and received a $575,000 grant. The town asked for $1,427,664 and got $1,346,941, A-TAX records show.

Ward 5 representative Tom Lennox said taking around $126,000 from the town and chamber this year and putting it in reserves is a good move.

“I think there’s enough uncertainty about what’s going to happen in 2021 that to have $380K in that unreserved fund would serve us well,” he said.

Miles_William_Billdm02.jpg
Bill Miles, Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, distributes free face coverings on June 27, 2020 at the Kroger at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Where the money won’t go

Two applications did not receive tax money.

Here’s who didn’t get any A-TAX funding for 2021 and the committee’s explanation:

According to A-TAX grant request records, the Sea Turtle Patrol did not apply for an A-TAX grant last year. 12 Jewels of Life did apply but did not receive any money last year.

KempsRidleyHook.jpg
A juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was rescued Tuesday morning when it was hooked by a person fishing. Sea Turtle Patrol Submitted to The Island Packet

Nine organizations didn’t apply for grants this year:

imagesubBC01
Fireworks for the Skull Creek area near Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks are set up the afternoon of July 4, 2016, on a barge at Broad Creek Marina. Andrew Carmines, the owner of Hudson’s, scrambled to cover the fireworks during an afternoon rainfall. Andrew Carmines Submitted photo

How other grant applications fared

These organizations received less than they asked for:

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined The Island Packet newsroom in 2018. Before moving to the Lowcountry, she worked as an interviewer and translator at a nonprofit in Barcelona and at NPR member stations WUWM in Wisconsin and KBIA in Missouri. At The Island Packet, Katherine covers Hilton Head Island’s environment, social issues, beaches, development, government and the all-important Loggerhead Sea Turtle. She has earned South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting, government beat reporting, growth and development reporting and food writing.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service