Who gets Hilton Head’s extra tourism taxes from 2020? Not the town or the chamber

Even though the coronavirus caused Hilton Head Island tourism to go “off a cliff” in the spring, the Accommodations Tax grant process had a surplus of money paid by tourists who visited the island this year.

But the Town of Hilton Head Island and the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce won’t get to enjoy the extra.

In November, the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee set its recommendations for allocating the tax money, including awarding more than $250,000 in surplus to the town and the chamber.

On Tuesday, the Town Council decided to yank the surplus funding from the town and chamber and put it in a reserve account to be used by organizations that apply later this fiscal year.

That knocks the A-TAX grant award for the town down from $1,126,994 to $1 million, and the grant award for the chamber down from $476,994 to $350,000 to market the island to tourists.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A-TAX is dubbed the “tourist tax” because it’s charged for any hotel room rental on the island, so the majority of the $4.37 million comes from visitors. Nine organizations, mostly events, didn’t apply for 2021 grants due to cancellations.

A beachgoer asks a Shore Beach Service lifeguard about a rental on Saturday, June 27, 2020 on the beach of Hilton Head Island. Lifeguards must wear a face covering while on the beach and they maintain social distancing by marking off their lifeguard stands with a boundary rope. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Under state law, 30% of all A-TAX revenue must go to the town’s Designated Marketing Organization, a contract Hilton Head leaders voted to award to the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce again this year after two years of criticism over the chamber’s lack of accountability to the local governments that give it taxes.

Organizations must prove they serve and attract tourists to apply for an A-TAX grant.

Where the money will go

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The committee voted to award full funding to these organizations, based on the applications’ requests:

Art League of Hilton Head: $ 65,000

65,000 Arts Center of Coastal Carolina: $325,000

David M. Carmines Memorial Fund: $115,000

Gullah Museum: $17,000

Hilton Head Choral Society: $16,000

Concours d’Elegance: $88,000

Hilton Head Dance Theater: $19,000

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce: $350,000 (decreased by Council 12/16)

Hilton Head Island Airport: $165,000

Hilton Head Recreation Association (Oysterfest and Wingfest): $10,000

Hilton Head Wine and Food Inc.: $88,000

Hilton Head Island Symphony Orchestra - Operations: $270,000

Lean Ensemble Theatre: $40,000

Lowcountry Golf Course Owners Association: $50,000

Lowcountry Gullah: $75,000

Main Street Youth Theater: $25,000

Mitchelville Preservation Project: $185,000

Native Island Business and Community: $225,000

Coastal Discovery Museum - Operations: $310,000

Coastal Discovery Museum - Honey Horn Capital Projects: $350,000

The First Tee of the Lowcountry: $25,000

The Heritage Library: $110,000

The Outside Foundation: $10,367

The Sandbox Children’s Museum: $17,875

Town of Hilton Head Island: $1,000,000 (decreased by Council 12/16)

Concours d’Elegance on Hilton Head Island featured four vehicles from the National Historic Vehicle Register in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020. Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

Surplus in 2020

Since a handful of organizations did not apply this year, the committee was able to fully fund many more organizations’ requests than in years past. A-TAX allocation discussions are typically full of difficult choices, committee chair Dru Brown said in November.

With Tuesday’s council decision, over $380,000 will be kept in the A-TAX fund reserve for applicants to apply for later in the year.

Brown said this could be useful if a postponed event needs more money.

Last year, the chamber asked for $635,000 and received a $575,000 grant. The town asked for $1,427,664 and got $1,346,941, A-TAX records show.

Ward 5 representative Tom Lennox said taking around $126,000 from the town and chamber this year and putting it in reserves is a good move.

“I think there’s enough uncertainty about what’s going to happen in 2021 that to have $380K in that unreserved fund would serve us well,” he said.

Bill Miles, Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, distributes free face coverings on June 27, 2020 at the Kroger at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Where the money won’t go

Two applications did not receive tax money.

Here’s who didn’t get any A-TAX funding for 2021 and the committee’s explanation:

12 Jewels of Life: The committee said the organization’s financial statements were not fully developed, and the group didn’t have any events planned in the upcoming year.

Sea Turtle Patrol HHI: The committee said it supported the organization’s mission but that it did not necessarily attract tourists to the island.

According to A-TAX grant request records, the Sea Turtle Patrol did not apply for an A-TAX grant last year. 12 Jewels of Life did apply but did not receive any money last year.

A juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was rescued Tuesday morning when it was hooked by a person fishing. Sea Turtle Patrol Submitted to The Island Packet

Nine organizations didn’t apply for grants this year:

Harbour Town Merchants Association

Hilton Head Audubon Society

Hilton Head Disc Golf

Hilton Head Bridge Association

Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade (canceled in 2020)

Shelter Cove Harbour Company

Skull Creek July 4th Celebration (canceled in 2020)

The Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head Island

Coastal Discovery Museum - Lowcountry Fair (canceled in 2020)

Fireworks for the Skull Creek area near Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks are set up the afternoon of July 4, 2016, on a barge at Broad Creek Marina. Andrew Carmines, the owner of Hudson’s, scrambled to cover the fireworks during an afternoon rainfall. Andrew Carmines Submitted photo

How other grant applications fared

These organizations received less than they asked for:

Hilton Head Island Land Trust: $28,684 (Asked for $30,000)

Operation R&R: $2,000 (Asked for $15,000)

World Affairs Council: $8,983 (Asked for $15,000)