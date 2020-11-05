Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Travel ‘fell off a cliff’ in spring. Why Hilton Head still has surplus of tourism taxes

Twenty-nine organizations will divide over $4.37 million in accommodations tax money that tourists paid when they visited Hilton Head Island in 2020.

Even though the coronavirus caused Hilton Head tourism to go “off a cliff” in the spring, as a tourism analyst put it, the accommodations tax grant process had a surplus of money to issue this year because nine organizations, mostly island events, didn’t apply for grants due to cancellations.

On Thursday, the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee, set its recommendations for allocating the money, including more than $380,000 in surplus. Its recommendations will now go to the Town Council for approval. Council members can change any of the awards.

A-TAX is dubbed the “tourist tax” because it’s charged for any hotel room rental on the island, so the majority of the $4.37 million comes from visitors.

COVID19_TourismBeachdm02.jpg
A beachgoer asks a Shore Beach Service lifeguard about a rental on Saturday, June 27, 2020 on the beach of Hilton Head Island. Lifeguards must wear a face covering while on the beach and they maintain social distancing by marking off their lifeguard stands with a boundary rope. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com
By state law, 30% of all A-TAX revenue must go to the town’s Designated Marketing Organization, a contract Hilton Head leaders voted to award to the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce again this year after two years of criticism over the chamber’s lack of accountability to the local governments that give it taxes.

Organizations must prove they serve and attract tourists to apply for an A-TAX grant.

Where the money will go

The committee voted to give two applicants, the Town of Hilton Head Island and the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor and Convention Bureau, more than the organizations requested.

While the chamber only requested $350,000, the committee awarded it $476,994 to use to market the island to tourists. The Town requested $1,000,000 and received that and an additional $129,989 due to the surplus.

The committee voted to award full funding to these organizations, based on the applications’ requests:

IMG-3985.JPG
Concours d’Elegance on Hilton Head Island featured four vehicles from the National Historic Vehicle Register in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020. Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

Surplus in 2020

Since a handful of organizations did not apply this year, the committee was able to fully fund many more organizations’ requests than in years past. A-TAX allocation discussions are typically full of difficult choices, committee chair Dru Brown said Thursday.

He said this year was a refreshing change.

Even fully funding most of the grant applications, the committee still had $389,966 left over. To handle that money, the committee decided to split it in thirds and save it as follows:

Miles_William_Billdm02.jpg
Bill Miles, Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, distributes free face coverings on June 27, 2020 at the Kroger at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Where the money won’t go

Two applications did not receive tax money.

Here’s who didn’t get any A-TAX funding for 2021 and the committee’s explanation:

According to A-TAX grant request records, the Sea Turtle Patrol did not apply for an A-TAX grant last year. 12 Jewels of Life did apply but did not receive any money last year.

KempsRidleyHook.jpg
A juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was rescued Tuesday morning when it was hooked by a person fishing. Sea Turtle Patrol Submitted to The Island Packet

Nine organizations didn’t apply for grants this year:

imagesubBC01
Fireworks for the Skull Creek area near Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks are set up the afternoon of July 4, 2016, on a barge at Broad Creek Marina. Andrew Carmines, the owner of Hudson’s, scrambled to cover the fireworks during an afternoon rainfall. Andrew Carmines Submitted photo

How other grant applications fared

These organizations received less than they asked for:

What’s next?

Hilton Head’s Town Council must vote to approve all the recommendations from the accommodations tax advisory committee. In the past, it has done so with minor changes.

The council will likely review the awards at its Nov. 17 meeting.

