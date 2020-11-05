Travel ‘fell off a cliff’ in spring. Why Hilton Head still has surplus of tourism taxes

Twenty-nine organizations will divide over $4.37 million in accommodations tax money that tourists paid when they visited Hilton Head Island in 2020.

Even though the coronavirus caused Hilton Head tourism to go “off a cliff” in the spring, as a tourism analyst put it, the accommodations tax grant process had a surplus of money to issue this year because nine organizations, mostly island events, didn’t apply for grants due to cancellations.

On Thursday, the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee, set its recommendations for allocating the money, including more than $380,000 in surplus. Its recommendations will now go to the Town Council for approval. Council members can change any of the awards.

A-TAX is dubbed the “tourist tax” because it’s charged for any hotel room rental on the island, so the majority of the $4.37 million comes from visitors.

A beachgoer asks a Shore Beach Service lifeguard about a rental on Saturday, June 27, 2020 on the beach of Hilton Head Island. Lifeguards must wear a face covering while on the beach and they maintain social distancing by marking off their lifeguard stands with a boundary rope. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

By state law, 30% of all A-TAX revenue must go to the town’s Designated Marketing Organization, a contract Hilton Head leaders voted to award to the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce again this year after two years of criticism over the chamber’s lack of accountability to the local governments that give it taxes.

Organizations must prove they serve and attract tourists to apply for an A-TAX grant.

Where the money will go

The committee voted to give two applicants, the Town of Hilton Head Island and the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor and Convention Bureau, more than the organizations requested.

While the chamber only requested $350,000, the committee awarded it $476,994 to use to market the island to tourists. The Town requested $1,000,000 and received that and an additional $129,989 due to the surplus.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The committee voted to award full funding to these organizations, based on the applications’ requests:

Art League of Hilton Head: $ 65,000

65,000 Arts Center of Coastal Carolina: $325,000

David M. Carmines Memorial Fund: $115,000

Gullah Museum: $17,000

Hilton Head Choral Society: $16,000

Concours d’Elegance: $88,000

Hilton Head Dance Theater: $19,000

Hilton Head Island Airport: $165,000

Hilton Head Recreation Association (Oysterfest and Wingfest): $10,000

Hilton Head Wine and Food Inc.: $88,000

Hilton Head Island Symphony Orchestra - Operations: $270,000

Lean Ensemble Theatre: $40,000

Lowcountry Golf Course Owners Association: $50,000

Lowcountry Gullah: $75,000

Main Street Youth Theater: $25,000

Mitchelville Preservation Project: $185,000

Native Island Business and Community: $225,000

Coastal Discovery Museum - Operations: $310,000

Coastal Discovery Museum - Honey Horn Capital Projects: $350,000

The First Tee of the Lowcountry: $25,000

The Heritage Library: $110,000

The Outside Foundation: $10,367

The Sandbox Children’s Museum: $17,875

Concours d’Elegance on Hilton Head Island featured four vehicles from the National Historic Vehicle Register in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020. Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

Surplus in 2020

Since a handful of organizations did not apply this year, the committee was able to fully fund many more organizations’ requests than in years past. A-TAX allocation discussions are typically full of difficult choices, committee chair Dru Brown said Thursday.

He said this year was a refreshing change.

Even fully funding most of the grant applications, the committee still had $389,966 left over. To handle that money, the committee decided to split it in thirds and save it as follows:

$129,989 to the emergency marketing fund for the Chamber of Commerce to market after storms, coronavirus or other events that affect tourism.

$129,989 to the Town of Hilton Head Island to be used at its discretion.

$129,989 in the A-TAX fund reserve for applicants to apply for later in the year. Brown said this could be useful if a postponed event needs more money.

Bill Miles, Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, distributes free face coverings on June 27, 2020 at the Kroger at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Where the money won’t go

Two applications did not receive tax money.

Here’s who didn’t get any A-TAX funding for 2021 and the committee’s explanation:

12 Jewels of Life: The committee said the organization’s financial statements were not fully developed, and the group didn’t have any events planned in the upcoming year.

Sea Turtle Patrol HHI: The committee said it supported the organization’s mission but that it did not necessarily attract tourists to the island.

According to A-TAX grant request records, the Sea Turtle Patrol did not apply for an A-TAX grant last year. 12 Jewels of Life did apply but did not receive any money last year.

A juvenile Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was rescued Tuesday morning when it was hooked by a person fishing. Sea Turtle Patrol Submitted to The Island Packet

Nine organizations didn’t apply for grants this year:

Harbour Town Merchants Association

Hilton Head Audubon Society

Hilton Head Disc Golf

Hilton Head Bridge Association

Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade (canceled in 2020)

Shelter Cove Harbour Company

Skull Creek July 4th Celebration (canceled in 2020)

The Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head Island

Coastal Discovery Museum - Lowcountry Fair (canceled in 2020)

Fireworks for the Skull Creek area near Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks are set up the afternoon of July 4, 2016, on a barge at Broad Creek Marina. Andrew Carmines, the owner of Hudson’s, scrambled to cover the fireworks during an afternoon rainfall. Andrew Carmines Submitted photo

How other grant applications fared

These organizations received less than they asked for:

Hilton Head Island Land Trust: $28,684 (Asked for $30,000)

Operation R&R: $2,000 (Asked for $15,000)

World Affairs Council: $8,983 (Asked for $15,000)

What’s next?

Hilton Head’s Town Council must vote to approve all the recommendations from the accommodations tax advisory committee. In the past, it has done so with minor changes.

The council will likely review the awards at its Nov. 17 meeting.