Update: Bluffton woman killed, doctor injured in double shooting on Hilton Head, police say

A 39-year-old woman has been identified as the person who died in a double shooting that shook a quiet Hilton Head Island community Tuesday evening, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Jennifer Rudemyer, of Bluffton, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Dr. Gaston Perez sustained injuries from multiple gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting in Spanish Wells Plantation on Hilton Head Island, according to local real estate agent Nickey Maxey, who described himself as close family friend.
Perez was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Maxey said Perez was in stable condition Wednesday morning after undergoing surgery.
Perez and Rudemyer are believed to be the only two parties involved in the shooting at 49 Widewater Road, according the Sheriff’s Office.
“There is no public safety threat,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.
The shooting happened outside of the residence around 6:15 p.m., according to Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. Bromage said a neighbor heard a gunshot and witnessed the shooting.
Beaufort County property tax records show that Perez bought the residence on Widewater Road in 2003. Perez, a licensed family practice physician, is the owner of Global Family Medicine in Bluffton. He is also the medical director of both Hospice Care of South Carolina and the home healthcare company Amedisys, according to his LinkedIn page.
Rudemyer’s forensic autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday, the release said.
According to her Facebook page, Rudemyer was the owner of Coastal Clutter Queen, a company that professionally organizes homes and businesses.
Rudemyer taught during 2003 and 2004 at Hilton Head Middle School and from 2008 to 2017 at H.E. McCracken Middle School in Bluffton, according to Jim Foster, spokesman for the Beaufort County School District.
Police found a handgun at the scene that they believe was used in the incident, according to the release.
A neighbor near the scene told an Island Packet reporter that it’s been a “tragic few weeks” in the normally quiet neighborhood of Spanish Wells. A 33-year-old died after her car struck a tree on Widewater Road on Aug. 21.
Comments