One woman dead, one man wounded after shooting in plantation on Hilton Head, police say

One woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting in Spanish Wells Plantation on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The man and the woman are believed to be the only two parties involved in the shooting at Widewater Road, according the release.
The incident happened outside of a residence around 6:15 p.m., Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said.
As of 7 p.m., police were on the scene at Widewater Road investigating, the release said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to Hilton Head Island Regional Medical Center, the news release said.
Police found a handgun at the scene that they believe was used in the incident, according to the release.
“The investigation is still unfolding,” the release said. “We will update you as information becomes available. There is not believed to be any public safety threat.”
This story will be updated.
