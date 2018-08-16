Men who drowned off Tybee Island sandbar identified; 2nd body recovered

Two men who drowned after being swept off a Tybee Island sandbar by the tide have been identified, and officials announced Wednesday night that the second man’s body was recovered.

The men were identified by the Tybee Island Police Department as Montell Newton, 24, and Kiwan Benson, 31, both of Atlanta.

They were first reported missing on Monday evening after last being seen on a sandbar off of South Beach.

One of the men’s bodies was recovered Wednesday morning as the search continued for the second, according to a news release from the City of Tybee Island.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A report from a kite surfer about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday led searchers to focus on an area near the sand bar, according to the release.

Fire and rescue personnel were able to retrieve the body and released it to the Chatham County coroner, the release said.

“Everyone wanted to find these young men so their families could have some closure,” said Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen.