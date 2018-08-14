2 men were last seen on sandbar off Tybee Island. Search was called off at high tide

Two men last seen Monday on a sandbar off Tybee Island remain missing as officials plan to resume the search for them on Tuesday morning.

Tybee Island Fire Department was called about 7:15 p.m. Monday about the men missing in the water, the department said in a news release.

The department was joined in a search by the Tybee Marine Rescue Squad, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Chatham Marine Patrol and a Chatham mosquito control helicopter.

The Coast Guard helicopter ended its search about 9:15 p.m., while shore and water search continued until high tide at 10:30 p.m., the news release said.

Recovery efforts are expected to begin again Tuesday morning.

This story is developing. Check back in for updates.