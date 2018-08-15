Missing swimmer’s body found off Tybee as search continues for 2nd man, officials say

As the search for two swimmers off the coast of Tybee Island entered its third day on Wednesday, officials told WTOC they believe they have located the body of one of the missing men.

The Tybee Island Fire Department said water conditions prevented searchers from reaching the man’s body on Tuesday evening, the television station reported.

The two men were first reported missing in the water about 7:15 p.m. Monday, the fire department said in an earlier news release.

Two others who had been with the men on the sandbar when the tide began coming in made it back to shore, according to WSAV.

The missing men’s names have not been released.

The fire department has been joined in the search by the Tybee Marine Rescue Squad, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Chatham Marine Patrol and a Chatham mosquito control helicopter.