COVID mask rules have been dropped in most of Beaufort Co. One town has a few more days

While most Beaufort County municipalities are encouraging people to wear masks to protect against COVID-19, face coverings will no longer be required anywhere in the county starting Sunday.

The Town of Yemassee’s rule requiring masks expired Monday. Town Council will be voting on a resolution Tuesday night “encouraging the use of facial coverings” in town limits.

Hilton Head Island’s Town Council previously voted to allow its mandate to expire on May 16.

The decisions follow unincorporated Beaufort County, City of Beaufort, Town of Bluffton, and Town of Port Royal, whose ordinances expired last month. Ordinances throughout the county had initially been enacted in spring/summer 2020 and extended multiple times.

Masks were never required in Jasper County, City of Hardeeville or Town of Ridgeland.

While the local governments aren’t enforcing their own mask mandates, some businesses — local and corporate — require them. In some cases businesses, including restaurants, require employees to wear them, but masks are optional for customers.