‘Utter chaos.’ Beaufort County votes against extension of mask rules. When they expire

Beaufort County Council voted Monday evening not to extend its mandatory face mask requirements for commercial and public buildings in unincorporated parts of the county.

The ordinance, which has been in effect since July 3, will now automatically expire on Thursday.

Despite every major health agency supporting continued masking, the requirement has been one of the county’s most contentious political issues during the pandemic. That political divide has left the county’s governing body split on the issue of requiring face masks throughout the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beaufort County heard widespread criticism last October when officials briefly allowed the mask requirements to expire in a vote very similar to Monday’s. After the vote, Beaufort Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Baxley pleaded with local municipalities to keep their mask requirements in place.

On Monday, Council Chair Joe Passiment, who voted for the extension of the mask rules, told a reporter after the meeting that he was disappointed in the four council members who voted against the rules. The county’s decision will result in uneven mask rules countywide and will put more strain on business owners who still want to enforce the rules, he said.

Passiment called the situation “utter chaos.”

Although seven of the 11 council members voted to extend the requirements for 61 days, the emergency ordinance needed a supermajority — eight votes — to pass. It failed.

The ordinance is in place only for unincorporated parts of the county and requires people to wear masks or face coverings inside all commercial and public buildings. The ordinance also requires employees of retail businesses, salons, grocery stores and pharmacies to wear masks when near the public or close to other employees.

When the rules expire, people will still be required to wear masks when dining and shopping inside the limits of Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort and Port Royal.

Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray, who attended the meeting, said afterwards: “I respect County Council’s decision to let their mask ordinance expire.” Beaufort’s ordinance, he noted, is set to expire in two weeks — April 30 — “and we will be discussing our next steps” at the council’s meeting at 7 p.m. April 27.

County Council member Mark Lawson, who has voted to extend the rules in previous meetings, was the deciding vote against. Council members Logan Cunningham, Chris Hervochon and Brian Flewelling also voted against the extension.

Lawson claimed that the county had put the rules in place to protect vulnerable people, first responders and the elderly from COVID-19 — populations he claimed were now protected due to the county’s vaccination rate.

However, data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control showed that, as of Monday, 55.9% of residents still have yet to get a dose of the vaccine.

The elected officials heard a barrage of public comments Monday against the mask mandate, many claiming that mask requirements infringed on their civil liberties — a familiar refrain of those who have opposed the requirements since the start of the pandemic.