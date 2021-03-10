‘Not the time to relax.’ SC Lowcountry town extends COVID mask requirement through May

Yemassee Town Council voted Tuesday night to extend its face mask requirement into May, keeping all of Beaufort County and a small part of Hampton County under some sort of mandate.

Three council members — Mayor Colin Moore and council members Peggy Bing-O’Banner and Alfred Washington — supported the measure, while councilman Chuckie Simmons voted against the extension.

The council members voted the same way in July, when the original ordinance passed, in September when it was extended the first time, and in November and January when it was extended again, although Simmons was absent from the November meeting.

Councilwoman Michelle Hagan has been absent from all five meetings.

“i definitely prefer that we continue these emergency ordinances because even though there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, now is not the time to relax our ordinances,” Bing-O’Banner said. “We want to get on top of this.”

Moore said he agreed, but Simmons said he was ready to be done with the face mask requirement.

“I feel maybe we should be coming out of this,” Simmons said. “I mean, if not this time, then maybe next time at least. I’m really looking forward to coming out of this.”

Moore said he hopes the ordinance won’t be needed for longer, but “let’s just be a little bit safe this time and go with 61 more days,” adding that the requirement can be lifted whenever council chooses.

The ordinance was created to combat the spread of COVID-19. It requires anyone entering a building open to the public to wear a face covering. It also requires employees to wear masks in areas open to the public. There are exceptions for children younger than 8 and for those who can’t safely wear a mask because of a health condition.

Violating the ordinance is a civil infraction that carries a $25 fine. Businesses with repeat violations could have occupancy permits or business licenses suspended or revoked.

The ordinance, which replaces the extension of the original one, went into effect immediately and will last 61 days, which will be mid-May, or until the council passes another ordinance.