When will Beaufort Co. residents 75 or older qualify for COVID-19 vaccines? DHEC explains

Beaufort County residents who are 75 years or older will likely be eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19 sometime in February, according to a top state official.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim director of public health at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, announced the distribution timeline during a briefing with reporters Monday.

DHEC has recommended that those in the general public who are 75 years or older should receive vaccines during what’s called Phase 1b of distribution.

The state is currently in Phase 1a, which prioritizes critical health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.

Beaufort Memorial, Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals have all received vaccine shipments during Phase 1a, either from a state redistribution site or directly from drug maker Pfizer, which created a COVID-19 vaccine with Germany partner BioNTech that was the first authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

More than 1,200 people, including some first responders, as of Monday had already been vaccinated around the area using Pfizer’s vaccine.

DHEC will transition to Phase 1b once 70% of those in Phase 1a are vaccinated or are offered vaccines in South Carolina, according to guidance published by the state agency. Traxler expects that to occur in February.

Before that next phase begins, DHEC will tell people how to register for vaccinations, including by providing information to reporters during briefings, by issuing news releases and by publishing information on the state agency’s website, Traxler said.

Stephen White, DHEC’s director of immunizations, also recently said a “Vaccine Finder” portal will be launched online at some point, through which residents can find locations offering inoculations.

Hospitals, mobile health care clinics, primary care physician’s offices, urgent care centers, pharmacies, colleges, homeless shelters, independent living communities, dentist’s offices and eye doctors may all play a role in distribution down the line, according to DHEC’s vaccination plan.

“Other folks may be notified by their employer,” Traxler said. “All of these plans and such remain flexible.”

Traxler added that DHEC, as of now, is not setting any residency requirements for getting vaccinated in South Carolina.

Visitors who live part-time on Hilton Head Island, for example, could get vaccinated locally, based on Traxler’s description.

In other words, permanent S.C. residency is not required to get a shot in the Palmetto State.

More information about how exactly Beaufort County residents can sign up for Phase 1b vaccinations is expected in coming weeks.

Phase 1b also includes “frontline essential workers,” which is a designated range of professions, from firefighters to teachers to grocery store employees.

The state’s vaccine rollout has been slow thus far, with only 33% of roughly 129,000 first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine administered as of Monday.

Data is not yet available on how many residents and staff have been vaccinated at S.C. long-term care centers. DHEC has allocated roughly 101,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program that’s offering inoculations at those facilities.