After record-breaking Thursday, Beaufort County reports 130 new COVID cases, 1 death

Beaufort County on Saturday logged 130 new COVID-19 cases Jan. 2, making it the second-highest ever daily increase of cases over the course of the pandemic.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported one new death of an elderly COVID-19 patient, who died Dec. 29.

Across the state, 4,219 new cases and 39 new deaths were reported, along with eight probable deaths.

The Lowcountry has recorded a surge of infections throughout December, mirroring other places around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early-August levels, although Thursday’s report shattered records from July with 134 new cases.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

As cases rise, Beaufort County schools are preparing to send kids back to school after the holidays.

When students return from winter break to classes on Monday, the district will begin offering five days a week of in-person classes for the first time since schools shut down in March. About 69% of the district’s 21,000-plus students will attend these classes, while the rest will remain online-only.

As of Wednesday, Beaufort County School District had reported 279 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Sept. 28, up 38 from the 241 cases reported on Dec. 22 before winter break began.

The previous number included at least six student-athletes at five schools who tested positive in December, leading 167 students and coaching staff at six schools to quarantine over winter break.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday (the most recent date for which data is available): 449

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Wednesday: 29.3%

Total cases: 9,743 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 106 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Tuesday: 581 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 33.2%

New cases announced Saturday: 4,219

Total cases: 287,776 confirmed

New deaths announced Saturday: 84

Total deaths: 4,968 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,548 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,552 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 692 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,114 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 653 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.