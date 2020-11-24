44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Beaufort County on Tuesday; no deaths

State health officials reported 44 additional cases of coronavirus in Beaufort County on Tuesday.

No more deaths were reported from the county. There were 1,374 new cases reported in South Carolina and 23 deaths in the state.

Beaufort County continues to have a high incidence rate, a classification by state health officials of greater than 200 cases per 100,000 people during a two-week period.

As of Tuesday, Beaufort County School District has reported 117 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Sept. 28. While the district’s dashboard is normally updated daily, its next update will be Monday, following the district’s Thanksgiving break.

Experts are pleading with residents to follow public health guidelines during Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission indoors. Gov. Henry McMaster told residents to “get tested before turkey,” in a Thursday briefing.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will begin reporting daily COVID-19 numbers on a 24-hour delay beginning Friday to allow more time to validate data and confirm deaths, the agency said. Health officials recommend taking steps to protect emotional and mental health during the holidays, including breaks from news coverage and social media.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Monday: 404

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week: 9.1%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 35.4

Total cases: 6,956 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 94 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 243.1 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 13.2%

New cases announced Tuesday: 1,374

Total cases: 196,330 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 23

Total deaths: 4,010 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,763 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,210 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 458 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 837 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 405 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.