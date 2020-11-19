McMaster says ‘get tested before turkey’ for Thanksgiving; no new COVID-19 rules in SC

A week before the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Henry McMaster asked South Carolinians to get tested and to take critical precautions before deciding to gather with friends and family especially indoors.

“Get tested before turkey,” McMaster said Thursday, standing near state health leaders. “Easy to remember. Any South Carolinian who wanted to get tested can get tested in South Carolina and get the results back before Thanksgiving Day, which is next Thursday.”

McMaster’s plea comes hours after the country’s lead health agency asked people not to travel for Thanksgiving and spend the holidays with anyone from outside their home as COVID-19 cases have been spiking again in many states, including in South Carolina.

Health experts are incredibly fearful that with the holiday season cases and hospitalizations will continue to increase.

But the governor once again stopped short of announcing any new restrictions and said no when asked whether he would enforce a statewide mask mandate.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In South Carolina, the state’s health department on Thursday reported another 1,410 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths.

In total, the state has logged nearly 190,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and close to 4,000 deaths since March.

“We all know know that the virus has dramatically affected the lives of virtually everybody in South Carolina, as well as other parts of the country,” McMaster said. “We have to be careful and we have to be smart so that we can all celebrate again together next year.”

The Buzz on SC Politics Newsletter Click here to sign up.

Cases on the rise in SC

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

South Carolina’s health leaders remain confident the state is prepared for a COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved and available.

Though official approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could come as early as December, initial distribution will be limited to “critical populations,” such as health care and front-line workers. Afterward, the vaccine will be made available to the general public on a limited basis, health officials said, but likely won’t be available to wide swaths of the population for months.

In the meantime, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is enlisting providers that can administer the vaccine. By Wednesday, 175 groups statewide were in some stage of enrollment to become distributors, said Stephen White, DHEC’s immunization program manager.

Hopeful news of a vaccine, however, comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide that have contributed to a death toll from the novel coronavirus of more than a quarter-million.

The number of daily cases reported in the U.S. has exploded from roughly 40,000 in September to more than 170,000 on Wednesday.

South Carolina has fared better than many states in recent weeks, but is trending in the wrong direction, officials say.

Both the rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people and the percent of those tested who are infected has shot up over the last month, according to the latest DHEC data. The state’s seven-day positive average, which reflects how widespread coronavirus infection is in the state, reached 15.3% on Thursday, the highest it’s been since early September.

The number of S.C. deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations for the virus also have ticked up this week.

Given the foreboding numbers, state health officials have recommended that South Carolinians who plan to visit with family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday take precautions.

People are advised to limit activities in the two weeks leading up to holiday gatherings and to get tested for COVID-19 both before and after attending holiday events. Gatherings themselves should be limited in size and held outdoors, if possible, officials said.

“Try to keep gatherings small in terms of different households invited, ensure that proper social distancing and mask-wearing is observed, consider outdoor celebrations if weather permits, and bring more people together safely using video meetings,” Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer, said in a statement earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.