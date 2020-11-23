Charleston mayor urges caution as Thanksgiving nears: ‘Let’s not blow it, y’all’

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Monday urged city residents and visitors to take precautions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “We must continue to think before we give thanks,” the mayor said. Screenshot/City of Charleston livestream

Charleston city officials and health experts made a forceful plea for citizens and visitors to use caution as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, sharing dismay about seeing young people without masks in the city’s historic downtown and warning all who live in the city and plan to visit it this week that the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg put it bluntly.

“We’re in a good spot, so let’s not blow it, y’all,” Tecklenburg said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Standing near a chart depicting the declining rate of new coronavirus cases in the city of Charleston, Tecklenburg said the city had much to be thankful for ahead of the holiday. The city reports a less than 1% growth rate of reported infections for the last week and has seen a 76% decrease in total active cases since a spike in cases over the summer.

However, Tecklenburg warned that the city risks losing the progress it has made if residents and visitors do not remain vigilant. He repeated a motto throughout the press conference to drive home his point.

“Think before the thanks,” Tecklenburg said, before posing a set of hypothetical questions for people to consider.

“How do you want to space things out? Can you do it outside? Always wear a mask when you’re closer to other folks. Watch your distance. All those basic things that our health care professionals have been saying all year,” the mayor continued.

There are visible reminders throughout the city, as well.

In downtown Charleston, a popular area for locals and tourists alike, at least two large signs flash the words “MASKS REQUIRED BY LAW” in bright orange letters.

To date, the city of Charleston has given 200 written warnings and issued 98 citations to people not following the mask ordinance, according to figures pulled by Daniel Riccio, the city’s director livability and tourism.

Over the weekend, the city issued 16 citations, according to city spokesman Jack O’Toole.

Despite the continued enforcement, City Councilman Robert Mitchell said he continues to see people not wearing masks in city limits. Mitchell urged residents and visitors to wear a mask for themselves and for the health of others.

“If this doesn’t happen, then the city of Charleston here and the council members will have to make some drastic decisions, which we don’t want to do,” Mitchell said, noting he has known people who have died from the coronavirus.

“This is not political. This is really, really explicitly happening here in the city of Charleston and in other states,” he said.

The latest coronavirus figures released Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show Charleston County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, neighboring Berkeley County recorded 16 new positive COVID-19 cases, and Dorchester County reported an additional 19 cases.

Dr. David Cole, the president of the Medical University of South Carolina, noted the nation is beginning to see a new wave of coronavirus cases. Locally, Cole said, coronavirus case numbers are starting to “tick up slightly” as well.

He urged individuals to “stay diligent.”

After what has been an arduous year for many, Cole said he understands the temptation to want to be together for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Fatigue has set in. We must be careful not to stumble at the finish line. This has been a marathon,” Cole said. “It’s important to understand that the risk and potential impact of COVID has not somehow gone away.”

On Monday, DHEC reported another Charleston resident has died after contracting COVID-19.

The messages from city officials and medical experts echoed recent guidance issued by both state and federal health agencies.

The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday issued new guidance that urged Americans to not travel during this Thanksgiving holiday and to consider canceling plans that would involve spending time with relatives and friends outside of their households.

Earlier this month, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reminded residents to take actions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, like wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

The state health department has also urged people to get tested before Thanksgiving, especially if they plan to gather with family and friends who do not live with them.

Cole said a negative test should not be seen as a green light for being able to safely gather with family and friends. Instead, he described safety as a combination of the right steps and layers.

“A negative test is helpful, but it’s not a free pass,” Cole said, reiterating that people must continue to wear masks and keep abiding by social distancing protocols like keeping a distance of 6 feet between individuals.