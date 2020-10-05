12 coronavirus cases announced in Beaufort Co. Monday as DHEC reports lower death count

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Monday. Two probable cases were also recorded.

No additional deaths were announced in the county, but four coronavirus fatalities were confirmed statewide Monday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. And DHEC on Thursday again classified the county as having “medium” recent disease activity.

But the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the area dropped recently. And some health experts fear a possible surge of cases this fall as schools resume face-to-face instruction.

Flu season and colder weather are also causes for concern, experts say.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Sunday: 264

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 9%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 13.1

Total cases: 5,707 confirmed

Total deaths: 81 confirmed

Two-week incidence rate: 139.5 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has suggested that governments reopen only after the percentage of positive tests is below 5% for at least two weeks.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 11%

New cases announced Monday: 545

Total cases: 147,116 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 4

Total deaths: 3,258 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,415 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,109 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 350 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 673 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

“Recently, our (case) numbers have been slowly trending downward,” said Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist, in late August. “For that to continue, we cannot let up.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also includes those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.