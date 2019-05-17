A 29-home subdivision is in the works for Hilton Head Island. Here’s where it’ll go

A preliminary plan submitted to the Town of Hilton Head Island for a 29-home subdivision off Jonesville Road.

A Bluffton developer has applied to the Town of Hilton Head Island to construct a 29-home subdivision on the island, according to pre-application materials.

Kenneth Skodacek is representing the land’s soon-to-be owner Jim Yirka, who owns ArborCare Tree Experts in Maryland.

He has applied to build the subdivision off Jonesville Road near Old House Creek and the Cross Island Parkway.

The land they plan to build the subdivision on is 6.63 acres, and the owner is also in the process of purchasing a lot on the other side of Old House Creek, according to the plans submitted to the Town of Hilton Head Island.

The other plot may be developed in a later phase depending on the outcomes of legal proceedings, according to the plans.

Two attempts over two days to contact Skodacek about the project were unsuccessful.

Homebuying on Hilton Head Island

Skodacek also developed a 40-home subdivision off Spanish Wells Road in 2015, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet.

The Tansyleaf subdivision was filled with homes built by Village Park Homes, according to their website.

Those homes range in price from $295,000 to $377,900, the website says.

Village Park Homes has begun work on at least two other subdivisions on Hilton Head Island in the last six months: 23 homes on Marshland Road and 34 homes off Fish Haul Road near Palmetto Hall Plantation.

A rendering of The Estuary subdivision. Village Park Homes website, screenshot.