Newly-approved gated subdivision coming to Hilton Head. Here’s where the 34 homes will be

A new, gated subdivision is being built on Hilton Head Island’s north end.

The 34-home development — called The Estuary — will be off Fish Haul Road next to the Arthur Hills Golf Course at Palmetto Hall Plantation, according to Leslie Ehlers, the marketing manager for the subdivision developer, Village Park Group.

The homes will be priced in the mid- $300,000s, Ehlers told The Island Packet on Monday.

Amid a growing conversation on the island about housing for the workforce, a housing consultant defined “affordable” home ownership for the island’s employees in November as homes that range between $145,950 and $359,513 — depending on the industry.

Construction on the homes will not start for a few months, but the developer has gotten approval from the Town of Hilton Head Island to begin clearing trees and installing utilities at the site, according to Teri Lewis, the town’s deputy director of community development.

That clearing is getting the attention of neighbors in Palmetto Hall, a gated community across the street from the new development.

Leslie Ehlers Marketing coordinator, Village Park Group.

“It used to be a forest when you looked out my back window,” property owner Jacquelin Tuohig told The Island Packet. “Now, it’s nothing.”

The renderings for the new subdivision — although preliminary — include open space and vegetation.

Town staff approved the subdivision plan on Feb. 6.

“Approval gives them the permission to put all the infrastructure in and utilities,” Lewis said. “They are allowed to remove trees as part of that process.”

Ehlers said 32 of the 34 new homes will have golf course or lagoon views.

Village Park Homes website, screenshot.

This is the second subdivision in the works on the island by Village Park Group. Construction on homes at the Marshes at Broad Creek subdivision, located on Marshland Road, is set to begin in May.

Buyers at The Estuary can choose between several models that have three, four and five bedrooms, according to the community’s website.