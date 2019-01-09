Real Estate News

23 new marshfront homes are coming to Hilton Head. Here’s where and how much they cost

By Katherine Kokal

January 09, 2019 04:07 PM

The site prep going on around 25 Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island. The marshfront lot will become a housing development by Village Park Homes.
Katherine Kokal, The Island Packet.
The site prep going on around 25 Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island. The marshfront lot will become a housing development by Village Park Homes. Katherine Kokal, The Island Packet.

Twenty-three new homes will rise off Hilton Head Island’s Marshland Road beginning in May.

Crews are moving trees and debris at the mid-island site near the Napa Auto Parts store, according to Leslie Ehlers, the marketing coordinator for site developer Village Park Homes.

The homes — called The Marshes at Broad Creek Landing — will be priced in the mid-$400,000s, and homebuyers have a choice of five different floor plans, she said.

Ehlers said there is no anticipated construction end date because it depends on “the pace of sale” of the new houses.

She said the planned construction comes at a time when island space is at a premium.

“Land is becoming scarcer,” she said, “which means new construction opportunities are scarcer.”

Daffin B 2.jpeg
Village Park Homes, submitted.

The price tag is generally in line with the average home sale price on the island — $405,760 in 2018, according to the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors.

Hilton Head housing issues

The construction comes at a time when the town is struggling with the lack of workforce housing and a shrinking middle class.

Hilton Head hired a housing consultant in 2018 to study the availability of homes for a workforce that is increasingly having to commute long distances to work on the island.

Lisa Sturtevant and Associates found that the median yearly wage for employees of the island’s workforce ranged from $20,850 for employees in the administrative support and waste management industry to $51,359 for employees in the finance and insurance industry.

Using the median wage, the consultant team calculated what “affordable homeownership” would look like for each industry.

Screenshot (54).png
A screenshot from the Assessment of Workforce Housing Needs for Hilton Head, presented by Sturtevant & Associates. The table shows the median incomes of 11 industries on Hilton Head. The study defines “workforce housing” as units that rent for $875 per month or less.
Assessment of Workforce Housing Needs, Sturtevant & Associates

The consultants classified “affordable” as housing that ranged in cost from around $145,950 to $359,513.

However, on an island where one in five homes is priced at $1 million or more, the new marshfront homes may appeal to the middle class that the Sturtevant team warned is “hollowing out” due to a widening income gap.

