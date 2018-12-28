First residents of Margaritaville Hilton Head are ready to party

Editor’s note: We caught up with the most interesting people we wrote about in 2018. Learn what’s new with each this week.
Almost a month after becoming the first Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head resident to move into her new home, Pat Frank is thrilled.
“We love it,” she said, speaking for herself and husband, Gil Frank. The couple are self-proclaimed parrotheads who moved into the first completed home in the Jimmy Buffett-themed neighborhood in Hardeeville.
Once build out, the development will include about 3,000 homes on roughly 2,700 acres off U.S. 278, just a few miles from Interstate 95.
“We’re just getting settled in. I’m down here getting this place set up while my husband finishes some work in Richmond,” Frank continued.
The home remains a work in progress and there are still plenty of boxes to unpack. But Frank has already found her favorite room.
“We spend most of our time in the great room,” she said. “It’s the first time we’ve had a great room. I’ll admit, it’s where the TV is, so that helps!”
Frank spoke about the breadth of events the community has held so far, despite only a few other couples moving into the Jimmy Buffett-themed neighborhood since the first homeowners began arriving in November.
“The activities have been nonstop,” she said. “We’ve had music bingo .... there’s Nordic hiking, pickleball and, once a month, a women’s night and a men’s night.”
She also said the community is putting on a “Jingle and Mingle” event that will take residents on a trolley to Savannah, but she will be back in Richmond tying up loose ends on her old home.
Frank said the best part has been the people she’s met.
“We’ve just met some of the nicest people,” she said. “I met two nice couples, and our new neighbors came down early. A couple other families closed recently, too. Everyone’s so friendly and here for the same reason: the lifestyle.”
What does Frank most look forward to in the near future?
“Participating in events and meeting more people,” she said. “We love making new friends as we enter into this new part of our life.”
She also said Margaritaville gifted her two namesake margarita makers, which she plans to set up soon.
“We’ll be having a lot of parties at the Franks. That’s for sure!” she said.
