Margaritaville will soon welcome its first residents. Here’s when they’ll move in

Latitude Margaritaville will soon welcome its first residents into its Jimmy Buffett-themed paradise.
Paula Robertson of Paula Robertson & Associates, Inc., the public relations firm representing the development, said Wednesday the first homeowners will move into their Hardeeville houses sometime in November. She added that 85 homes are currently under construction.
Margaritaville’s inception in Hilton Head dates back to May 2017, when developers announced plans to build nearly 3,000 houses on 2,700 acres, The Island Packet previously reported. Margaritaville began taking $10,000 deposits on homes in March, the values of which will sit around the $270,000 to $360,000 range.
Houses will include villas and single-family homes for residents aged 55 and over.
Also included in the first phase of construction are several amenities, which Robertson said will be completed by fall 2019. Although the Lake Latitude Club is open, a restaurant, fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts, a pool with a poolside bar and a dog park are still under construction.
