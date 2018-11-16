‘Parrotheads since the mid-1980s: Meet the first official Margaritaville residents

After announcing its first residents would begin moving in in November, Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head has officially sold its first completed home.
Courtney Heidik, a real estate agent with The Joan Kelly Group, published on her Facebook page Tuesday that the Jimmy Buffett-themed development in Hardeeville closed the first sale to Margaritaville’s first new homeowners, Gil and Pat Frank of Virginia.
“I’ve represented the Franks since August 2017,” Heidik said Thursday. “They’re great. They have a great attitude and are just jazzed about everything.”
Pat Frank said she and her husband will be moving from Richmond and have been “parrotheads” since the 1980s. She says they have matching Buffett-themed license plates, and Heidik added that they came in Margaritaville-brand sandals on their first visit to the lot that would eventually be the site of their new villa.
“When we first visited Hilton Head, we were enamored with Bluffton and Beaufort,” Frank said Thursday. “That area is just such a wonderful place to live.”
Frank said she didn’t expect Margaritaville to necessarily announce a Hilton Head-based location after launching its first community in Daytona Beach, Fl. But, once it did, she said there was “no question” that it would be where she and her husband would retire.
“We knew we didn’t want to go to Florida, so we waited,” she said. “When they announced the Hilton Head location, we were just so excited. We chose the model based just on the floorplans online.”
Heidik, who said her office can get as many as 25 calls a day about Margaritaville alone, confirmed that the Franks were among the first applicants when deposits opened in February. Once build out, the development will include about 3,000 homes on roughly 2,700 acres off U.S. 278, just a few miles from Interstate 95.
“They were already familiar with the area and are excited to be a part of the first group,” she said. “They’ve been true from the beginning.”
For its part, William Bullock, the president of Latitude Margaritaville and its parent company, Minto Communities, said in an emailed statement Thursday that Margaritaville is continuing along well and is ready to continue welcoming residents.
“We are honored to welcome the first residents to Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head,” he said. “It has been an incredible first year and just the beginning of a lifetime of food, fun, music and escapism.”
Frank said she and her husband will move into their new villa on Saturday. Although they’ll be among the first people to live in Margaritaville, she doesn’t expect to be lonely for too long.
“There’s so many activities that have already started, and I’ve already met some nice people whose homes are at various stages,” she said. “Everyone seems so friendly. We cannot wait to be South Carolinians.”
