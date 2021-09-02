28 jobs promised at $2 million Beaufort plant. You might recognize company’s products

Mira International Foods Inc., a food crafting and distributing company whose products include tropical nectar drinks, announced plans Thursday to establish operations in Beaufort.

The $2 million investment will create 28 jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said in a news release.

Operating for more than 40 years, Mira crafts and distributes food, beverages and snacks to over 30,000 retailers in the United States. Some of the company’s bestselling products include coconut waters, coconut milk, white and brown sugars, a line of sauces and tropical nectars.

Mira’s new 48,960-square-foot facility, which is expected to be operating by January, will be housed in a warehouse at 20 Eleanore Fine Road. The Beaufort operations will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing demand, the company said.

Le Creuset, which sells cookware and other kitchen products, previously operated from the building. It exited in January, and Mira put the facility under contract in February. Le Creuset still has an outlet store in Yemassee.

Why Beaufort? Nearby ports sited

Mira owners Mark and Monica Awadalla said Beaufort is a strategic location to expand because of nearby ports in Charleston and Savannah, allowing the company to import products essential to the business. It also is desirable because of a workforce that includes workers with “rigorous military experience.”

The decision by a family-owned company to expand in Beaufort highlights that out-of-state businesses recognize the pro-industrial climate of the and the state, Mayor Stephen Murray said in a statement. “Transitioning military members, access to ports and a superb quality of life are providing value to our incoming companies,” Murray said.

Individuals interested in jobs at the Mira facility can visit the company’s website at https://enjoymira.com/.