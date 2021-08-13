New convenience store, car wash coming to ‘significant’ intersection in Beaufort

The location of a proposed Enmarket at Ribaut Road and First Boulevard. City of Beaufort

A new Enmarket convenience store is in the works for a Ribaut Road property in Beaufort where a vacant gas station sits.

If approved, the Enmarket on Ribaut would be Beaufort’s fourth, with other stations located on Boundary Street, Trask Parkway and Midtown Drive.

The Design Review Board on Thursday gave conceptual approval of the plans for the convenience store, fuel canopy with eight pumps and car wash on 1.73 acres.

It is planned for the southwest corner of Ribaut Road and First Boulevard, which the city has designated a “significant intersection.”

Final approval from the board still is required.

The vacant gas station will be demolished to make way for the new Enmarket store.

In October 2020, the Zoning Board of Appeals OK’d two zoning variances for the project, one regarding building frontage and one to increase the number of fuel pumps.

Enmarket operates at 129 locations Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. It bills itself as a gas station that also offers freshly prepared food such as sandwiches and salads.