Retail center planned at 28-acre Beaufort site. What stores are coming to town?
A large retail center is planned on 28 acres at a major Beaufort crossroads that would feature at least eight anchor tenants and several additional stores.
Which stores?
Jeff Surrency, executive vice president of developer The Morgan Companies of Charlotte, N.C. , said on Thursday, when the city’s Design Review Board was scheduled to discuss the plans, that it was premature to identify the possible mix of retail stores.
However, no less than eight anchor tenants and eight to 10 smaller tenants are expected. Details will be released soon, he said.
“We think the city and the community will be very pleased with the product we’re bringing to town,” Surrency told the Beaufort Gazette.
The mixed-use retail development, Beaufort Station, is planned for the southwest corner of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway. It will be just across the Parkway from Walmart and Cross Creek Plaza, which includes retail stores and restaurants.
Myrtle Bush Farms owns the land.
The 28-acre development will have 197,000 square feet of retail stores. Plans call for a main center of 165,000 square feet, and three additional buildings — two will be 10,000 square feet and a third, 12,000.
“It’s really an excellent site for more retail space,” said Dave Prichard, the city’s director of Community and Economic Development.
If the developer gets the necessary permits, construction would begin in the first quarter of 2022 and take about 16 months to complete, Surrency said.
