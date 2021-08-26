Business

One of fastest-growing retailers in US plans Beaufort store. Closest outlet is in GA

Harbor Freight Tools built this new store on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort. It plans to open for business this fall.
Harbor Freight Tools built this new store on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort. It plans to open for business this fall. Karl Puckett

Harbor Freight Tools, a California-based retail company with 1,200 stores nationwide, has announced that it will open a new store in Beaufort at 146 Robert Smalls Parkway.

The discount tool and equipment retailer offers more than 7,000 tools and accessories. Hand, power and automotive tools and generators are just a few.

Construction of the building already has begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the Beaufort area, the company said. The store is expected to open this fall.

tools sign.jpg
Construction the Harbor Freights Tools store already has begun on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort. The store is expected to employ 25 to 30 people. Karl Puckett

Trey Feiler, senior vice president of real estate and construction, said Harbor Freight has been looking to open a Beaufort location for a few years, attracted by the availability of qualified workers in the Beaufort area.

Nationwide, the discount tool and equipment retailer employs 24,000 associates at 1,200 locations.

The store is expected to create 25 to 30 new jobs, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal positions. Harbor Freight Tools says it offers a competitive starting rate, along with a benefits package that includes health coverage.

How to apply for jobs

Apply at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Beaufort, SC.”

The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.

The company opened its first store in 1980. It is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.

