Got a sweet tooth? Hilton Head’s Duck Donuts shop is reopening after a month closed

Tropical Storm Elsa isn’t the only thing coming to Hilton Head this week.

The island’s Duck Donuts location reopened Wednesday morning after closing on May 24 due to short staffing.

Duck Donuts representative Kristin Kellum said in a statement Wednesday that the shop is reopening after hiring and training a new shop manager and additional workers.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding, and now we are very excited to once again welcome the community and vacationers to enjoy our warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts,” Kellum said.

“In regards to Tropical Storm Elsa, we are closely monitoring the storm and will follow any evacuation plans or guidance put in place.”

The franchise, which opened in March 2017 at the Fresh Market Shoppes, is running limited hours this week.

General Manager Scott Ostrom posted on Nextdoor that the shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting next week.

“The day has finally arrived,” he wrote. “WE ARE BACK!!!!”

