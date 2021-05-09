Starbucks lovers in Bluffton soon will have another place get a drive-thru caffeine fix

The growing New Riverside area of Bluffton is getting its own freestanding Starbucks later this year.

Construction is under way across the parking lot from the Publix grocery store that opened on March 10 near the S.C. 170 traffic circle.

A Starbucks spokesperson wrote in an email that the coffee shop at 2400 May River Crossing is expected to open sometime in the fall. It will have a drive-thru and a separate walk-up window.

The location will hire 15-20 employees, the spokesperson wrote.

Plans filed with the Town of Bluffton indicate the building will be approximately 2,965 square feet. Elevations filed with the town show a large covered seating area on one side of the buildling and a drive-thru on the other side.

Elevations filed with the Town of Bluffton show plans for a Starbucks at May River Crossing along S.C. 170. Town of Bluffton Planning Committee agenda

Starbucks has only two other freestanding locations in the Bluffton area. One is on U.S. 278 in the area near Target, and the other is roughly eight miles away in Hardeeville’s Okatie Crossing area.

In late April, developers proposed a fourth freestanding Starbucks location on Hilton Head. That coffee shop on the south end’s Pope Avenue would be in addition to ones in Sea Turtle Marketplace, in Shelter Cove and off Palmetto Bay Road.