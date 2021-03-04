New Publix open for business next week along SC 170 in Bluffton. Here’s what we know

A new Publix location near the S.C. 170 traffic circle in Bluffton is scheduled to open next week.

Chris Norberg, a community relations manager for the Florida-based chain, said in an email that the 48,387-square-foot store at 2501 May River Crossing will open its doors at 7 a.m. March 10.

The grocery store will mainly serve the New Riverside and Palmetto Bluff communities along with the new Four Seasons at Carolina Oaks age-restricted community.

At the end of 2020, Publix had 1,264 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas. The new store will be the seventh in Beaufort and Jasper counties.

The City of Beaufort announced late last year that Publix also plans to open in Beaufort Plaza in the fall of 2021. The new store will be on the southeast section of the plaza, to the rear of a movie theater previously on the site, the news release said. A specific opening date for the Beaufort Plaza store was not available.

Publix did not respond to an email requesting information about the number of jobs the new Bluffton store will add.

Trade publication Winsight Grocery Business, citing Publix financial reports, noted that the chain increased total sales by more than 17% last year due to changes in buying related to the coronavirus pandemic.