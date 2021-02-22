South-end Hilton Head restaurant puts eclectic spin on breakfast (and lunch and supper)

A new restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and supper opened last week on the south end of Hilton Head.

Nectar Farm Kitchen is located at 35 Office Park Road in the former location of Marley’s Island Grille, which closed in September after 18 years in business. The restaurant is part of the SERG Group.

SERG originally planned to replace Marley’s with a third location of Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta House but shifted those plans shortly after the original announcement.

“We looked at the market and saw what was wanted and what was needed,” said Ryan Larson, marketing director for SERG.

He said, in particular, a new spot serving breakfast was a good fit for the area. The menu reflects that, with at least a few breakfast items available all day.

Larson said outdoor dining will be available this week.

Nectar’s owners are four respected local chefs already affiliated with SERG: Brad Blake of Skull Creek Boathouse, Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama’s, Chris Carge of Poseidon and Nick Unangst of SERG corporate. This partnership has resulted in a eclectic menu and atmosphere that might be described as island farmhouse.

The menu

Breakfast is served from 8 to 11 a.m. daily. The menu includes traditional offerings like pancakes, biscuits, eggs and avocado toast, but also offers some unique options like the Donut Sandwich ($12.95), a house-made cinnamon-sugar donut paired with apple compote, a fried egg, cheddar cheese and a choice of either ham, bacon or sausage. The Duck Hash ($17) is pulled and roasted duck with seasonal vegetables, fried eggs, hollandaise and duck crackling.

Waffles are served with farm-stand butter and warm maple syrup at Nectar Farm Kitchen on Hilton Head Island. Photo courtesy SERG

Part of the breakfast menu spills over to lunchtime, served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. In addition, customers can choose from an assortment of bowls, soups, salads and sandwiches such as the Coastal Hospitality Burger that comes with bacon pepper jam and pimento cheese for $13. Basket lunches are served with fried chicken tenders ($14) or fried shrimp ($17), slaw and fries on the side, among other options.

The supper menu, served from 4 to 9 p.m., also includes a few breakfast options for “late risers,” and plates that continue to echo the Southern influence found earlier in the day. Lowcountry Cioppino ($27) features local shrimp and Carolina gold rice. There’s also Root Beer Braised Short Ribs ($25) and fried chicken served with mac and cheese ($19).

Nectar Farm Kitchen has opened in the building that formerly housed Marley’s on Hilton Head’s south end. Photo courtesy SERG

A map on the back of the menu shows the farms where ingredients are sourced. Those include B-Bob on Hilton Head for tomatoes, River Root Farm in Bluffton for microgreens, Russo’s Fresh Seafood in Bluffton and Whippoorwill Farms in Ridgeland.

Nectar offers multiple vegetarian and gluten-free options. The menu also includes an array of cocktails, adult cold brews, wines and beers.

The restaurant has a small store called The Hive that features Southern food items and gifts.

“Everyone’s really loving the diversity of offerings,” Larson said.

If you go

What: Nectar Farm Kitchen

Where: 35 Office Park Road, Hilton Head (outside of Sea Pines’ front gate)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Phone: 843-682-2337

Website: nectarfarmkitchen.com