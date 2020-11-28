New restaurant is coming to Hilton Head from island’s largest industry group. Where?

A new restaurant is coming to Hilton Head Island with four chefs at the helm and a focus on using ingredients from local farms.

Construction is underway for the Nectar Farm Kitchen, the Southeastern Entertainment Restaurant Group (SERG) announced on Friday. The restaurant will replace Marley’s Island Grille, which closed in September after 18 years operating on the south end of Hilton Head.

SERG originally planned to replace Marley’s with its restaurant-chain Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta House but decided to build a new restaurant.

“We felt this was definitely a better fit,” said Ryan Larson, the director of marketing for SERG, “(and) attractive to people of all walks of life. We want this to be more of a year-round destination.”

Larson said the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chefs crafting the menu put an emphasis on sourcing their food from local farms. For example, Nectar Farm Kitchen will purchase eggs from Fili-West Farm in Vance and pork and chicken from Keegan Filion Farm in Walterboro.

The menu at Nectar Farm Kitchen includes sweet potato pancakes, blue crab mac and root beer-braised short ribs, according to a news release.

The four chefs running the restaurant are Brad Blake, executive chef of Skull Creek Boathouse; Chris Carge, partner at SERG and chef; Orchid Paulmeier, chef at One Hot Mama’s and Food Network show contestant; and Nick Unangst, another chef at Skull Creek Boathouse.

SERG said the restaurant will open on Feb. 1, 2021 on Office Park Road near Sea Pines.