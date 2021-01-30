Burnt Church Distillery in Bluffton is opening soon. Here’s when you can grab a drink

The long-awaited Burnt Church Distillery in Bluffton will start slinging drinks and serving up history lessons about the town in early spring.

The business announced Friday that its grand opening will be March 5.

The event will start with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m., followed by tours and drinks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The latter will require signing up for a specific time slot to attend.

Anticipation for the distillery, which will serve craft whiskey made on site, along with other spirits, including gin, vodka, moonshine, and a non-alcoholic option, to open has been high since rumblings of plans first started circulating in 2018.

The facility at 120 Bluffton Road will have four buildings: a 7,000-square-foot tasting room, a fast-casual Pizza Co. restaurant, a manufacturing building and a rick house where whiskey barrels are stored.

GRAND OPENING You heard it here first - our Grand Opening celebration will take place on Friday, March 5! This... Posted by Burnt Church Distillery on Friday, January 29, 2021

The distillery will be “entrenched in historical components,” Billy Watterson, who co-founded the business with his brother Sean Watterson, previously told The Island Packet.

The brothers hired historian Melanie Marks to tie in the history of Burnt Church Road and Bluffton and showcase it in the distillery’s museum.

Watterson said they’ve solved the historical mystery of how Burnt Church Road got its name, but isn’t planning to share the answer until the 20,000-square-foot distillery opens to the public.

According to the distillery’s website, the Wattersons hope it becomes the “Spirit of the Lowcountry” as “a historical and educational communal destination for locals and tourists alike.”