Hilton Head has a new option for pizza lovers. And your pie will be ready in minutes

Hilton Head Island has one more pizza option with the opening of a “fast-casual” pizza spot along Main Street.

Pizza Co. opened July 29 under the ownership of Marshal Sampson, who also owns Santa Fe Cafe on William Hilton Parkway.

“It’s a fast-casual pizza and chopped salad place,” Sampson said Friday of the new restaurant. “You can go in and create what you want. We have suggestions, but all the ingredients are laid out so you can see them.”

After employees help customers build their 10-inch personal pizza, each pie is baked in an Italian brick oven that reaches 800 degrees, Sampson said. Pizzas are typically ready in about two minutes.

“It’s been a great ride and experience so far,” Sampson said.

Another Pizza Co. could come to Bluffton in less than a year.

Sampson said he hopes to open a second location in partnership with Burnt Church Distillery in March.

The locally-run distillery is expanding with a 20,000-square-foot facility at 120 Bluffton Road that will include a 7,000-square-foot space for tastings, events, merchandise and displays of historical research, according to a S.C. Department of Commerce news release.

The Hilton Head Pizza Co. is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.