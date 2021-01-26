New Pooler development includes plans for a Costco. What’s the timeline for opening?

Beaufort County residents who have long wanted a Costco nearby now have a glimmer of hope that their warehouse-shopping wishes could come true.

Site plans for a new development in Pooler include space for a Costco, along with Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. Mosaic Town Center will be located on the south end of Pooler Parkway near the intersection at I-16.

A target opening date is spring or summer 2022, Pooler Councilwoman Karen Williams posted on Facebook. She said the city’s Planning and Zoning Board recommended approval of the site plan on Monday.

The Pooler City Council still has to give its blessing to the plan before construction begins. Officials will consider it at its Feb. 1 meeting.

Costco has 803 stores worldwide and plans to open 22 stores in 2021, according to a report from the retailer’s annual shareholder meeting last week in the Winsight trade publication. The Pooler location is not listed on the Costco website among stores coming soon.

Currently, the closest Costco is in Charleston.

Beaufort County residents have long heard rumors that Costco was going to open in Okatie Crossing off S.C. 170 and U.S. 278. Site plans released for the Jasper County development in 2015 included not only Costco but Lowe’s, Target, Kohl’s and a movie theater.

An “impasse” over costs stalled the deal, developer Doug Horne, president of Horne Properties, told The Island Packet in early 2019. The property, behind the new Okatie Pines senior apartment complex, remains available.