Still no plans for a Costco in Beaufort Co., but you might find it soon in nearby Georgia

A deal with Costco to come to Okatie Crossing seems to have come to a halt, but you might be able to shop at the store in nearby Georgia.
A video posted by 360Degree Hospitality Solutions in January on YouTube showed a lot in Pooler labeled with the Costco name. The store would be within Pooler’s Mosaic Town Center, which is on the south end of Pooler Parkway near the intersection at I-16.
When asked to confirm the store’s location and when it is expected to open, a Costco spokesperson declined to comment Tuesday. The store is not yet listed on the franchise’s website under locations opening soon.
The store has long been rumored in Okatie Crossing off S.C. 170 in Okatie.
The project, proposed for the intersection of S.C. 170 and U.S. 278, was supposed to be completed in late 2016 and then early 2017.
Doug Horne, president of Horne Properties and developer of Okatie Crossing, said in July that discussions appeared to have slowed between the franchise and his company.
Horne echoed that statement Tuesday and said he had not heard from Costco about building in Okatie.
