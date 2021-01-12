Allegiant announces start date for new nonstop flight between Savannah and New York

Allegiant announced a start date on Tuesday for a new nonstop flight from Savannah to New York’s Hudson Valley.

Flights will travel four times a week between Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport and New York Stewart International Airport outside Newburgh, south of Poughkeepsie, New York, starting May 26, according to a news release from the airline.

The route originally was scheduled to begin in 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allegiant will be the first airline to service Savannah from the Hudson Valley.

A limited number of tickets are being offered as low as $59 one-way if purchased by Wednesday for travel before Aug. 16.