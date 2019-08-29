Bluffton fitness center tells members building is sold. Last day open is in mid-September

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to work out in Beaufort County If you're looking for ways to get healthy, check out these 5 places you can go to get a good workout in Beaufort County for free. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're looking for ways to get healthy, check out these 5 places you can go to get a good workout in Beaufort County for free.

Benchmark Fitness Center in Bluffton announced it will be closing its doors Sept. 13.

Members were told about the closure in an email on Wednesday afternoon, and the news also was posted on the fitness center’s Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that the doors to Benchmark Fitness Center will be closing. The building has been sold,” the announcement says.

It explains that the owners plan to retire.

“Thanks for being a great family gym,” one person commented on the Facebook post.

“Let’s make these last 2 weeks together the best!” posted another.

The announcement offers instructions for refunds for those members who paid in advance for dates beyond Sept. 13.

The fitness center is located in Sheridan Park off U.S. 278.

No information was available about what might happen to the building or the gym’s equipment.

Messages and an email requesting comment from managers were not returned. An employee who answered the fitness center’s phone on Thursday afternoon referred all questions to the owner but was not able to provide contact information.

A number of specialty wellness and fitness businesses have opened in Bluffton within the past year.

Flow Space Fitness, which opened on Bluffton Road in January, focuses on group classes. An eFitClub opened in Belfair Towne Village in March.

Dancing Hammock Pilates & Movement opened in April on Bluffton Road, and Stretch Zone opened on Plantation Park Drive in July.