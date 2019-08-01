Bluffton welcomes a new form of therapy and a place where you can stretch it out

Stretch Zone

A business dedicated to helping customers heal and improve their quality of life has opened a second Beaufort County location in Bluffton.

Stretch Zone, located at 22 Plantation Park Drive, opened Monday under the ownership of Terri Reiff. Reiff is also the managing partner at Powerhouse Gym and opened the county’s first Stretch Zone on Hilton Head Island at 1509 Main Street last year.

Reiff said she got the idea to open a Stretch Zone on Hilton Head after suffering from health issues. Rather than pursue surgery, she started a stretching method and was able to avoid it.

“It took all my pain away,” Reiff said. “I canceled my surgery, and that’s how I got into Stretch Zone.”

The Stretch Zone method focuses on increasing “active range of motion,” according to its website. The method utilizes equipment and practitioners to properly “position, stabilize, isolate and manipulate muscles in a scientific way,” the website said.

Reiff said she often has customers who are pain free and back to playing golf and tennis after stretching sessions.

The new Bluffton location is open by appointment only.

For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.