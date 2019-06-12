Get lean and strong at this new ‘addictive’ Bluffton fitness location

The Dancing Hammock Pilates and Movement Center

If you’re looking for a way to change up your exercise routine, Bluffton has a new option that allows for all the benefits of a good workout without the stress.

The Dancing Hammock Pilates and Movement Center opened in April at 162 Bluffton Road under the ownership and instruction of Silja Burns, according to a news release.

“You’ll feel longer, leaner, stronger and less compression,” Burns said Wednesday of the exercise. “It’s not like heavy, pounding exercise. It’s not exercise that hurts. It’s exercise that feels good.”

The studio is the only movement studio in the state that features AntiGravity fitness suspension techniques that combine silk hammocks with Pilates and rebounding, the release said.

The Dancing Hammock offers both individual and group sessions at every level from beginners to proficient athletes. All ages are welcome from teenagers to seniors.

“In our classes, students will stretch, swing, build strength and flexibility, improve their balance, invert with zero compression and have fun,” Burns said. “This kind of fitness is addictive.”

The studio is also equipped with a full complement of Pilates equipment, the release said.

Monthly memberships start at $139, according to the studio’s website. introductory specials include a free introduction session, a free 30 minute postural evaluation and a two week AntiGravity introduction for $59. Class packages for classes of five, 10 and 20 are also available.

The studio is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily by appointment and availability. For more information, visit www.dancinghammock.com.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening will be celebrated June 20 at the studio at 4:30 p.m.