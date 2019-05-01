New clothing store opens in Bluffton Tanger Outlets just in time for bathing suit season

Tanger Outlets

Bluffton’s Tanger Outlets has a new store and you might be familiar with it if you shop at American Eagle.

Aerie, a sister brand to American Eagle, opened a new store Wednesday within Tanger 2 Outlets, according to a news release.

The store is located in suite F100 next to Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and offers shoppers intimates, apparel, active-wear and swimwear.

It joins other recent openings within Tanger Outlets including Vera Bradley, Southern Shades, My Secret Closet and Narwhal Gifts.

Shoppers can visit the new store on Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.